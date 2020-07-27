Artemis Fowl will premiere on June 12

Walt Disney Pictures



Disney will premiere Artemis Fowl, the new movie based on Eoin Colfer’s books, on June 12.

The company made the news in a statement sent to the press on April 16. The premiere was scheduled for May 29 in theaters, but Disney decided to release it in its service of streaming, Disney Plus, due to the crisis of coronavirus that has the population in confinement and the movie theaters closed. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film is based on the homonymous saga made up of eight novels written by Eoin Colfer.

“Artemis Fowl it is truly original, “Kenneth Branagh said in the Disney release on the release date.” In difficult times, a twelve-year-old criminal intellectual is a great traveling companion. Smart, fun and cool, it will take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters and mix magic with chaos. His family is everything to him and although he would never admit it, he would be as proud as I am that families around the world can now enjoy their first amazing screen adventures together at Disney, “adds the director.

Artemis Fowl (the movie and the books) tell the story of a 12-year-old crime master (played by Ferdia Shaw) who is looking for his missing father (Colin Farrell). Artemis Fowl discovers that there is a race of fantastic creatures that live under the Earth’s surface. Judi Dench (Cats), Josh Gad (Frozen) and Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones) among others.

Disney has had to rethink part of your release schedule for this year due to the pandemic. Among some of the titles that delay their releases are some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as Black Widow which is delayed until November 6, 2020 or Eternals to go from November 2020 to February 2021.

