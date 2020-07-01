Artemis Fowl: The new Disney Plus movie will not make you forget Harry Potter

Disney Plus



On paper, Artemis Fowl, which opens this June 12 in the service of streaming Disney Plus has all the ingredients to stand out. This film-format adaptation is based on the Irish fantasy youth novel saga by Eoin Colfer about a 12-year-old boy, Artemis Fowl II, from a family of criminals obsessed with the world of fairies (and its treasures). . Kenneth Branagh has been in charge of directing a title that includes actors such as Judi Dench, Josh Gad or Colin Farrell.

But on the screen, Artemis Fowl it does not work. I confess not to have read the original books on which this new franchise is based, but to have consumed enough film and literary titles (Harry Potter, Percy Jackson, Hunger Games, Divergent it is included Twilight) to consider myself a fan of the fantastic and youthful genre.

Artemis Fowl He starts by introducing us to Artemis as a child prodigy and that we must judge as conceited. Although in reality few are the facts on the screen to prove it. Artemis lives with her father (Farrell) in: “The most magical place on Earth: Ireland”. The father is an art dealer who often travels for work leaving the little boy in the care of Butler (Nonso Anozie), a bodyguard expert in martial arts. The kidnapping of Artemis’s father will precipitate the teenager trying to rescue him and discovering that the fairies are real. Artemis will face the elf fairy Holly (Lara McDonnell) and her boss (Dench).

Disney



But the only character in the movie you’ll really feel an affinity for is Gad, who plays the giant dwarf and robbery expert Mulch Diggums. With a thick brown hair, a lush beard, a deep voice and perfectly outlined eyes in black, Gad achieves a charismatic and memorable role in a film aimed at the lack of virtues. Gad’s is almost a nod to the character of Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean.

With exits like: “Most humans are afraid of gluten. How do you think it would take to know that there are elves?” commissioned by studio executives.

It pains me to be half-hearted with a Branagh movie. I have liked the Northern Irish director not only his adaptations of plays by William Shakespeare as Much Ado About Nothing The Love’s Labour’s Lost, also its version not appreciated by critics of Murder on the Orient Express. And generally I usually look forward to any movie with him in the director’s chair.

I understand that Branagh did not have it easy with this version. The first advantage that any literary work starring a 12-year-old usually has over its film adaptation is that there are no actors in the books who have not yet matured as performers. One of the biggest problems of Artemis Fowl is that it is much more difficult to find talented actors of 12 years than of 22. Jennifer Lawrence could not save this franchise (as it did reign in that of Hunger Games). And Ferdia Shaw, who embodies the film version of Artemis Fowl, is not Lawrence. Ferdia becomes more difficult to suffer in Artemis Fowl that Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson or Rupert Grint in the first of Harry Potter.

Disney



I imagine that there must be many messages contained in the books of Artemis Fowl. Positive lessons for children, adolescents or adults. Metaphors about the price of greed or the idea of ​​not being skeptical and stop believing in magic. In addition to having a protagonist who is a criminal and not necessarily good or empathetic. But all this is diluted in this film.

Not all the ogres, dwarf goblins, elves and centaurs of Artemis Fowl, In addition to the digital recreation and with all the details of the city where the fairies live, they have made me interested in this story too much in its cinematographic format. But I do not rule out that this premiere will serve for fans of the genre who have not read Colfer’s books to put them on their reading list. I am considering doing it.

The eventful premiere of Artemis Fowl

The theatrical release of Artemis Fowl It was originally slated for August 9, 2019. But Disney delayed its release to May 29, 2020 shortly after its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. At the time, the delay was seen not so much as the studio’s lack of confidence in the movie, but the need to make room for the new Fox titles on the Disney premiere grid.

The fact that the film premiere of Artemis Fowl has not been postponed by the coronavirus crisis and the film is being released directly in streaming it could be an indication of the study’s lack of confidence in it. Disney has delayed theatrical releases of titles like Mulan, Soul, Black Widow The The Eternals, which we could see in movie theaters in the coming months.

It is also true that in an audiovisual market hungry for new movie premieres and taking into account the fan base it has Artemis Fowl, the film could work very well for Disney on its platform streaming.

2020-2021 film premiere schedule after coronavirus delays [fotos] To see photos