Artemis Fowl: The film based on the literary success already has a new trailer

The Artemis Fowl fantasy book saga – made up of eight novels written by Eoin Colfer – has been trying to take to the cinema since 2001 and, finally, Disney unveiled on Monday, February 2, the new trailer and poster of the film Artemis Fowl, directed by Kenneth Branagh (Thor). Its premiere is scheduled for May 29 in theaters.

Originally, Artemis Fowl It was due to be released in August 2019, but Disney postponed its release, perhaps for fear that the film would be overshadowed amid the company’s large offer of titles that year, in which it would compete against Aladdin, The Lion King, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Frozen II and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The saga and the film Artemis Fowl tell the story of a 12-year-old master of crime (Ferdia Shaw), in search of his missing father (Colin Farrell). Artemis is a genius and discovers that there is a race of fantastic creatures that secretly live under the surface of the Earth.

Judi Dench (Cats), Josh Gad (Frozen), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Lara McDonnell and Miranda Roison, among others. “Eoin Colfer created an iconic book series and original world of characters. We hope fans familiar with this charismatic antihero will join those who will see this sea of ​​surprises and twists in the style of Artemis Fowl for the first time in the cinema,” he said. Director Branagh in the Disney statement.

Artemis Fowl opens in theaters on May 29.

