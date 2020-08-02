Arjona avoids arguing with the urban

Ricardo Arjona does not question reggaeton or urban pop nor is he at odds with that genre, since he simply sees himself as a defender of his own style and current.

Yesterday, at the launch of his album “Blanco”, the 56-year-old Guatemalan connected Zoom with various Latin American media and emphasized his position on the most popular style today.

“I am not an enemy of reggaeton, I think it came to occupy the spaces that other genres left free. I don’t think it is a battle, but rather defending each one’s gender. Genres are not defended by duets, you do not stick your head out just to go with the flow, “said the singer-songwriter.

Restless and curious about the conversation process with his interlocutors in the video chat, the interpreter of “The Problem” and “Lady of the Four Decades” commented that it is not his task to criticize colleagues, but to focus only on his own work.

“The best way to defend rock and roll is to rock and roll. The best way to defend the ballad is by doing ballad. It is not just about doing what is fashionable, “she said.

The father of actress Adria Arjona, who wore glasses and a half-grown beard, released his latest album a month ago in Mundo Arjona and published it yesterday on all platforms.

In this studio production, which will be complemented by the album “Negro”, which has no release date, includes the single “El Amor que Me Así”, collaboration with Pablo Alborán.

“There were many proposals, he had suggestions, but with him the moment came. It is a song as they have to be (the collaborations), very little planned. I know that other interests are very much given, but with him it happened because there was a total understanding. He recorded the songs, one he did with a piano that I had given him and then we got a great pianist and they don’t know how he liked how it turned out. “

In “Blanco”, recorded in the legendary Abbey Road studios, in London, there are other compositions, such as “Hongos”, “Your Portrait” and “Batichica”.