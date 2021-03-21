Arishadvarga Movie Download in HD Quality Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Moviesda.

The film Arishadvarga contains lust, love, anger, power, individual deficiencies, greed, and mistaken identity.

The film Arishadvarga is full of suspense. In the film, one man trying very hard to escape from his own boundaries. But it seems that it can not be possible in the world of noir. The story is perfectly explained. The film Arishadvarga has received 8.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

If we talk about the cast and characters of the film Arishadvarga, it includes Avinash as Manjunath Bhat, Samyukta Hornad as Saakshi Rao, Nanda Gopal as Ashok Kalburgi, Mahesh Bung as Anish Urs, Anju Alva Naik as Kruthi Bhat, Aravind Kuplikar as Karthik, Gopalkrishna Deshpande as Bheemsen Joshi, and Sripathi Manjanabailu as Raajanna.

In the film Arishadvarga, there is an album that contains eight songs: Bhangi Sedho Bhangi – The Weed Song, Doora Dari, Gadiyaarake – Hard Rock, Gadiyaarake, Naane Bhoomi, Anvartha, Yaava Bimba, and Nungu Guilge.

These are the songs covered in the film Arishadvarga. Udit Haritas composed the complete album. It was recorded in 2019 and released in 2020. The album was labeled under Zee Music Company, and Kanasu Talkies produced it.

Arishadvarga is a neo-noir mystery thriller film. It was written and directed by Arvind Kamath. Kanasu Talkies produced it.

Balaji Manohar did the cinematography in the film Arishadvarga. The film was edited by Arvind Kamath, Beena Paul, Divya Raghuram, and Bharath MC. The film was released on 27th November 2020. Find the trailer of the film Arishadvarga below.

