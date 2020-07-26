Ariel Award Nominees Announced and These Are All Lucky

Here is the complete list of the nominees for the 62nd delivery of the Ariel 2020 Prize, an award given by the Mexican Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences (AMACC) that recognizes the best of Mexican cinema.
Gold ariel
Maria Rojo – Actress
Lucía Álvarez – Composer
Best film
Choking – Kenya Marquez
Buy me a revolver – Julio Hernández Cordón
This is not Berlin – Hari Sama
Powder – José María Yazpik
I’m not here anymore – Fernando Frías de la Parra
Best actress
Marina Treviño – Powder
Edwarda Gurrola – Fireflies
Veronica Langer – History Classes
Cassandra Ciangherotti – Solteras
Giovanna Zacarías – Sonora
Best Actor
Benny Emmanuel – Chicuarotes
Xabiani Ponce de León – This is not Berlin
Armando Hernández – La Paloma y el Lobo
Luis Alberti – Workforce
José María Yazpik – Powder
Best Direction
Hari Sama – This is not Berlin
Julio Hernández Cordón – Buy me a Revolver
Kenya Márquez – Choking
José María Yazpik – Powder
Fernando Frías de la Parra – I’m not here anymore
Best Male Coercion
Raúl Briones – Choking
Sóstenes Manuel Rojas – Buy me a Revolver
Daniel Giménez Cacho – Chicuarotes
Adrián Vázquez – Powder
Juan Manuel Bernal – Sonora
Best Female Coercion
Barbara Mori – The Mongolian Plot
Dolores Heredia – Chicuarotes
Monica del Carmen – Choking
Ximena Romo – This is not Berlin
Dolores Heredia – Sonora
Best Animated Short Film
Adelina – Ana Portilla
Dalia Still Here – Nuria Menchaca
Hatching – Rita Basulto
The Tiger without Stripes – Raúl Alejandro Morales Reyes
The Creation of the World – Antonio Coello
Best Documentary Short Film
A 3 Minute Hug – Everardo González
Open the Earth – Alejandro Zuno
The Brave See Death Only Once – Diego Enrique Osorno
The Witch of Texcoco – Alejandro Paredes and Cecilia Villaverde
Lorena, The Light Feet – Juan Carlos Rulfo
Best Fiction Short Film
5:03 AM – Abril Schmucler
Encounter – Iván Löwenberg
The Witch of the Walking Match – Sofía Carrillo
The Disappeared – Astrid Domínguez
A Song for Maria – Omar Deneb Juárez
Best Art Design
Carlos Lagunas – Belzebuth
Ivonne Fuentes – Buy Me a Revolver
Diana Quiroz – This is not Berlin
Bárbara Enríquez and Carmen Guerrero – Powder
Taísa Malouf Rodrigues and Gino Fortebuono – I’m not here anymore
Best Edition
Valentina Leduc and Jorge García – Sonora
Rodrigo Ríos Legaspi, Ximena Cuevas and Hari Sama – This is not Berlin
Miguel Schverdfinger – Powder
Lenz Claure – Buy Me a Revolver
Yibrán Asuad and Fernando Frías de la Parra – I’m not here anymore
Special effects
José Manuel Martínez – Huachicolero
Ricardo Arvizu – Feral
Ricardo Arvizu – Belzebuth
Alejandro Vázquez – Sonora
José Martínez – I’m not here anymore
Visual effects
Alejandro Miranda and Fantasm – Sanctorum
Alejandro Iturmendi – This is not Berlin
Javier Velázquez – Huachicolero
Othón Reynoso, Thomas Boda, Jonatan Guzmán, Ricardo Robles, Paula Siqueira, Juan Lazzarini, Amilcar Herrera, Cris Cruz, Eddie Mendoza, Cyntia Navarro – Belzebuth
Sasha Korellis and Catherine Tate – I’m Not Here Anymore
Best Photography
Damián García – I’m not here anymore
Diego Tenorio – The Dove and the Wolf
Tonatiuh Martínez Valdéz – Powder
Serguei Saldivar Tanaka – Sonora
Alfredo Altamirano – This is not Berlin
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sandra Becerril – From your Hell
Sebastián del Amo – The Mongolian Plot
John Sayles and Guillermo Munro Palacio – Sonora
Best Original Screenplay
David Zonana – Labor
Rodrigo Ordonez, Max Zunino and Hari Sama – This is not Berlin
Julio Hernández Cordón – Buy me a Revolver
Alejandro Ricaño and José María Yazpik – Powder
Fernando Frías de la Parra – I’m not here anymore
Best Animated Feature Film
Olimpia – JM Cravioto
Day of the Dead – Carlos Eduardo Gutiérrez Medrano
Best Documentary Feature
Luke Lorentzen – Midnight Family
Marcela Arteaga – The Guardian of Memory
Acelo Ruiz Villanueva – Oblates, The Flight that Surced the Night
Nuria Ibáñez Castañeda – A Wild Stream
Diego Enrique Osorno – Cowboy of the Noon
Best Makeup
Maripaz Robles and Cristián Pérez Jauregui – El Complot Mongol
Adam Zoller – Buy Me a Revolver
Roberto Ortiz – Belzebuth
Karina Rodríguez – This is not Berlin
María Elena López and Itzel Peña García – I’m not here anymore
Best Original Music
Yolihuani Curiel, Sofía Orozco and Fernando Arias – Asphyxia
Aldo Max Rodríguez – Belzebuth
Alberto Torres – Buy me a Revolver
Gallo Duran – Saints
Jacobo Liberman – Sonora
Best First Film
Axel Muñoz – July Nights
Carlos Lenin Treviño Rodríguez – El Palomo y el Lobo
David Zonana – Labor
Edgar Nito Arrache – Huachicolero
José María Yazpik – Powder
Best Ibero-American Film
Pedro Almodóvar – Pain and Glory / Spain
Karim Aïnouz – The Invisible Life (La Vida Invisible) / Brazil
Sebastian Borensztein – The Odyssey of the Giles / Argentina
Alejandro Landes – Monkeys / Colombia
Álvaro Delgado Aparicio – Altarpiece / Peru
Best Acting Revelation
Juan Daniel García – I’m not here anymore
Johanna Heidi Fragoso – Asfixia
Eduardo Banda – Huachicolero
Azul Giselle Magaña Muñiz – Choking
Coral Puente – I’m not here anymore
Best Sound
Raúl Locatelli and Pablo Lach – Sonora
Javier Umpierrez and Damián del Río – This is not Berlin
Alejandro Ramírez, Enrique Greiner, Miguel Ángel Molina, Raymundo Ballesteros and David Muñoz – El Palomo y el Lobo
Isabel Muñoz Cota, Chiristian Giraud, Alejandro de Icaza, Jaime Baksht and Michelle Couttolenc – Belzebuth
Javier Umpiérrez, Yuri Laguna, Olaitan Agueh, Michelle Couttolenc and Jaime Baksht – I’m not here anymore
Best Costume
Magdalena de la Riva and Gabriela Fernández – I’m not here anymore
Gabriela Fernández – This is not Berlin
Adela Cortázar – Powder
Gabriela Fernández – Sonora
Cynthia López – The Mongolian Plot