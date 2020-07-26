Ariel Award Nominees Announced and These Are All Lucky

Here is the complete list of the nominees for the 62nd delivery of the Ariel 2020 Prize, an award given by the Mexican Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences (AMACC) that recognizes the best of Mexican cinema.

Gold ariel

Maria Rojo – Actress

Lucía Álvarez – Composer

Best film

Choking – Kenya Marquez

Buy me a revolver – Julio Hernández Cordón

This is not Berlin – Hari Sama

Powder – José María Yazpik

I’m not here anymore – Fernando Frías de la Parra

Best actress

Marina Treviño – Powder

Edwarda Gurrola – Fireflies

Veronica Langer – History Classes

Cassandra Ciangherotti – Solteras

Giovanna Zacarías – Sonora

Best Actor

Benny Emmanuel – Chicuarotes

Xabiani Ponce de León – This is not Berlin

Armando Hernández – La Paloma y el Lobo

Luis Alberti – Workforce

José María Yazpik – Powder

Best Direction

Hari Sama – This is not Berlin

Julio Hernández Cordón – Buy me a Revolver

Kenya Márquez – Choking

José María Yazpik – Powder

Fernando Frías de la Parra – I’m not here anymore

Best Male Coercion

Raúl Briones – Choking

Sóstenes Manuel Rojas – Buy me a Revolver

Daniel Giménez Cacho – Chicuarotes

Adrián Vázquez – Powder

Juan Manuel Bernal – Sonora

Best Female Coercion

Barbara Mori – The Mongolian Plot

Dolores Heredia – Chicuarotes

Monica del Carmen – Choking

Ximena Romo – This is not Berlin

Dolores Heredia – Sonora

Best Animated Short Film

Adelina – Ana Portilla

Dalia Still Here – Nuria Menchaca

Hatching – Rita Basulto

The Tiger without Stripes – Raúl Alejandro Morales Reyes

The Creation of the World – Antonio Coello

Best Documentary Short Film

A 3 Minute Hug – Everardo González

Open the Earth – Alejandro Zuno

The Brave See Death Only Once – Diego Enrique Osorno

The Witch of Texcoco – Alejandro Paredes and Cecilia Villaverde

Lorena, The Light Feet – Juan Carlos Rulfo

Best Fiction Short Film

5:03 AM – Abril Schmucler

Encounter – Iván Löwenberg

The Witch of the Walking Match – Sofía Carrillo

The Disappeared – Astrid Domínguez

A Song for Maria – Omar Deneb Juárez

Best Art Design

Carlos Lagunas – Belzebuth

Ivonne Fuentes – Buy Me a Revolver

Diana Quiroz – This is not Berlin

Bárbara Enríquez and Carmen Guerrero – Powder

Taísa Malouf Rodrigues and Gino Fortebuono – I’m not here anymore

Best Edition

Valentina Leduc and Jorge García – Sonora

Rodrigo Ríos Legaspi, Ximena Cuevas and Hari Sama – This is not Berlin

Miguel Schverdfinger – Powder

Lenz Claure – Buy Me a Revolver

Yibrán Asuad and Fernando Frías de la Parra – I’m not here anymore

Special effects

José Manuel Martínez – Huachicolero

Ricardo Arvizu – Feral

Ricardo Arvizu – Belzebuth

Alejandro Vázquez – Sonora

José Martínez – I’m not here anymore

Visual effects

Alejandro Miranda and Fantasm – Sanctorum

Alejandro Iturmendi – This is not Berlin

Javier Velázquez – Huachicolero

Othón Reynoso, Thomas Boda, Jonatan Guzmán, Ricardo Robles, Paula Siqueira, Juan Lazzarini, Amilcar Herrera, Cris Cruz, Eddie Mendoza, Cyntia Navarro – Belzebuth

Sasha Korellis and Catherine Tate – I’m Not Here Anymore

Best Photography

Damián García – I’m not here anymore

Diego Tenorio – The Dove and the Wolf

Tonatiuh Martínez Valdéz – Powder

Serguei Saldivar Tanaka – Sonora

Alfredo Altamirano – This is not Berlin

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sandra Becerril – From your Hell

Sebastián del Amo – The Mongolian Plot

John Sayles and Guillermo Munro Palacio – Sonora

Best Original Screenplay

David Zonana – Labor

Rodrigo Ordonez, Max Zunino and Hari Sama – This is not Berlin

Julio Hernández Cordón – Buy me a Revolver

Alejandro Ricaño and José María Yazpik – Powder

Fernando Frías de la Parra – I’m not here anymore

Best Animated Feature Film

Olimpia – JM Cravioto

Day of the Dead – Carlos Eduardo Gutiérrez Medrano

Best Documentary Feature

Luke Lorentzen – Midnight Family

Marcela Arteaga – The Guardian of Memory

Acelo Ruiz Villanueva – Oblates, The Flight that Surced the Night

Nuria Ibáñez Castañeda – A Wild Stream

Diego Enrique Osorno – Cowboy of the Noon

Best Makeup

Maripaz Robles and Cristián Pérez Jauregui – El Complot Mongol

Adam Zoller – Buy Me a Revolver

Roberto Ortiz – Belzebuth

Karina Rodríguez – This is not Berlin

María Elena López and Itzel Peña García – I’m not here anymore

Best Original Music

Yolihuani Curiel, Sofía Orozco and Fernando Arias – Asphyxia

Aldo Max Rodríguez – Belzebuth

Alberto Torres – Buy me a Revolver

Gallo Duran – Saints

Jacobo Liberman – Sonora

Best First Film

Axel Muñoz – July Nights

Carlos Lenin Treviño Rodríguez – El Palomo y el Lobo

David Zonana – Labor

Edgar Nito Arrache – Huachicolero

José María Yazpik – Powder

Best Ibero-American Film

Pedro Almodóvar – Pain and Glory / Spain

Karim Aïnouz – The Invisible Life (La Vida Invisible) / Brazil

Sebastian Borensztein – The Odyssey of the Giles / Argentina

Alejandro Landes – Monkeys / Colombia

Álvaro Delgado Aparicio – Altarpiece / Peru

Best Acting Revelation

Juan Daniel García – I’m not here anymore

Johanna Heidi Fragoso – Asfixia

Eduardo Banda – Huachicolero

Azul Giselle Magaña Muñiz – Choking

Coral Puente – I’m not here anymore

Best Sound

Raúl Locatelli and Pablo Lach – Sonora

Javier Umpierrez and Damián del Río – This is not Berlin

Alejandro Ramírez, Enrique Greiner, Miguel Ángel Molina, Raymundo Ballesteros and David Muñoz – El Palomo y el Lobo

Isabel Muñoz Cota, Chiristian Giraud, Alejandro de Icaza, Jaime Baksht and Michelle Couttolenc – Belzebuth

Javier Umpiérrez, Yuri Laguna, Olaitan Agueh, Michelle Couttolenc and Jaime Baksht – I’m not here anymore

Best Costume

Magdalena de la Riva and Gabriela Fernández – I’m not here anymore

Gabriela Fernández – This is not Berlin

Adela Cortázar – Powder

Gabriela Fernández – Sonora

Cynthia López – The Mongolian Plot