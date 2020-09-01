Ariana Grande breaks record and leaves Selena Gomez behind

Ariana Grande has achieved another record: she added 200 million followers on Instagram and is now the first woman to do so, reported People.

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old singer reached this record beating Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez with 193 and 190 million followers, respectively.

Ariana Grande is moved by the words that Lady Gaga published about her. (Reform)

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was the first person to reach 200 million on the popular social media platform. Now it has 237 million.

Her friend and collaborator Lady Gaga congratulated Grande before her performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

“To my friend @arianagrande for her 200 million followers! You are a queen! Wear that crown!” Gaga shared.

It was a great weekend for Grande as she joined Gaga on stage at the VMAs for her debut performance of her hit single, “Rain on Me.” The duo then won the award of the night for best on-track collaboration.

“This means the world,” said Gaga, 34, accepting her award from Jaden Smith. “Ariana and I really connected through this song.”

Grande later shared a post on Instagram thanking Gaga for collaborating with her.

“Thank you so much for inviting me to @ladygaga. I always love you with all my heart. You were so brilliant tonight. So grateful to have been a part of this with you. And thanks again @mtv ”, he shared.