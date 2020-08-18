Argentinian driver drinks chlorine dioxide on TV and is denounced

A famous Argentine television presenter who drank chlorine dioxide in her program to combat the coronavirus was criminally denounced this Tuesday after the death of a five-year-old boy apparently due to the ingestion of that substance.

The case once again puts celebrities and political leaders at the center of the controversy who, even against the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), spread alleged cures for the coronavirus pandemic that in Latin America accounts for more than 6 million infections and about 240,000 deaths.

Viviana Canosa, host of the program Nada Personal on channel 9 in Buenos Aires, drank live from a bottle with a substance that she said was chlorine dioxide. “It oxygenates the blood and it comes divine. I do not recommend it, I show you what I do, “said the journalist on August 6.

The video went viral on social networks, but the driver became the target of strong criticism after the death last Friday of a five-year-old boy in the province of Neuquén. The parents informed the doctors that they had given him the chlorine dioxide because they feared that he had caught COVID-19.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have advised against the use of the compound due to the lack of scientific evidence. In turn, the Ministry of Health issued a statement hours after the death of the child in which it warned that “it can cause irritation in the esophagus and stomach, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and severe poisoning, among other complications that may include serious hematological, cardiovascular and kidney disorders ”.

This Monday Canosa was denounced for allegedly violating an article of the penal code that punishes with imprisonment from 15 days to one year whoever, without a medical degree, “announces, prescribes, administers or habitually applies medicines, water, electricity, hypnotism or any means intended for treatment of people’s illnesses, even free of charge ”.

The complaint was presented by a provincial deputy from Neuquén.

“During these days I have been listening and reading in different media, many expressions that hurt me, that offended my honor, based on falsehoods about my person and malicious interpretations, for which they also try to undermine and violate my freedom of expression”, Canosa downloaded via Twitter.

The autopsy carried out on the boy confirmed that he did not have coronavirus and that his death was due to multi-organ failure. The results of toxicological studies are awaited to determine the intake or not of chlorine dioxide. Death is labeled “doubtful.”

In Bolivia, where the use of chlorine dioxide has become popular during the pandemic, the legislature last week approved a law authorizing its use as a treatment against COVID-19, although it has not yet been enacted by interim president Jeanine Áñez in in the midst of a profound power struggle in the Andean country.

According to PAHO, chlorine dioxide is a reddish-yellow gas used as a bleach that, when mixed in water, generates chlorite ions. Both chemical species are highly reactive, so it has the ability to eliminate bacteria and other microorganisms in aqueous media. However, the body does not recommend using any product based on this compound under any circumstances – whether it is infected patients or not – because there is no evidence of its effectiveness.

For its part, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lists it as a disinfectant that can harm health and first warned about its use in 2010.