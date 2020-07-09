Are you ready to run back to the movies or not yet?

Mexican cinemas gradually open their doors to the new normality in the midst of the film, a mixture of drama, tragedy and even science fiction, which has been the coronavirus pandemic.

Moviegoers who will come to the halls to enjoy what is one of the main planetary leisure activities, and several stories await.

The distributor Warner is confident that this 2020 they can reach the big screens Tenet, the expected film event of Christopher Nolan, about which little is known, as well as Wonder Woman 1984, with Gal Gadot.

Towards the end of the year, if everything goes well, you could see Duna, Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction classic.

Black Widow, the solo movie of Scarlett Johansson’s character at Marvel, as well as the live-action movie about Mulan, are enlisted by Disney.

The sequel to the horror hit A Place in Silence, by John Krasinski and with Emily Blunt, will appear courtesy of Paramount, as will Top Gun: Maverick, a continuation of Tom Cruise’s hit.

Agent 007, James Bond, will have his 25th and final mission with Daniel Craig as the protagonist in Sin Tiempo para Morir, courtesy of Universal.

It also brings a reinvention of Candyman, produced by Jordan Peele, and a futuristic drama, Bios, starring Tom Hanks.

Zombie Station 2: Peninsula, Korean title, and Run, with Sarah Paulson, both of terror, will arrive by Corazón Films.

Caníbal, devoted to alternative and art cinema, will bring the Italian El Traidor de la Mafia, by Marco Bellocchio; the Japanese The Truth, by Hirokazu Koreeda; and Australian Kelly’s Bandits of Kelly, by Justin Kurzel.