Are you going to sell your MacBook? We teach you how to erase it

Have you been tempted by 2020 new MacBook Air? Well before you send your old Mac to retire to sell it, you need to migrate the data to your new Mac and –delete it. Here, we tell you how to erase any trace of your data and how to get your Mac back to its factory settings.

Get out of all your accounts

After migrating your data to your new Mac or making a last backup to save your data, it’s time to remove any trace of yours. First, you have to log out of all your accounts, especially iTunes, which limits you to using the app to only five computers.

First thing: iTunes. Open iTunes and go to Account> Authorizations> Deauthorize This Computer. You will have to enter your Apple ID and password and then click the Deauthorize.

Next thing: disable Find My Mac and iCloud. Go to System Preferences (System Preferences)> Apple ID, click iCloud and unpin Find My Mac. Then click Overview and click the Sign Out button.

Next: Messages. Open the Messages app, going to Messages> Preferences and click Accounts. Select your iMessage account and then click Sign out or Sign out.

Disconnect from Bluetooth

If you are going to pass your old Mac to your child or another family member, it is a good idea to remove the synchronization with any Bluetooth device, so that the mouse or keyboard of your new Mac does not interfere with those of the old Mac. Go to System preferences> BluetoothHover over the device you want to unpair from, click the X button to the right of the device name, and click Remove.



Factory settings

You have to put your MacBook into recovery mode to be able to erase all the data and reinstall MacOS. To enter recovery mode, you have to restart your Mac and press and hold Command-R. You can release the keys when you see the Apple logo appear.

Then, you will see the MacOS Utilities window. Select Disk Utility, click Continue and select the reboot disk called Macintosh HD. Click the Erase button and fill in the following fields:

Name: Select a new name, such as Macintosh HD.

Select a new name, such as Format: Select between APFS The Mac OS Extended (Journaled) . APFS is better for solid state drives, and Mac OS Extended (Journaled) is better for older, mechanical drives.

Select between The . APFS is better for solid state drives, and Mac OS Extended (Journaled) is better for older, mechanical drives. Scheme: Choose GUID Partition Map.

Then click Erase (Erase) and after Disk Utility performs its task, skip Disk Utility.

You should return to the MacOS Utilities window (if not, restart your Mac by holding down Command-R). From the MacOS Utilities window, select Reinstall MacOS and follow the instructions to install the operating system. Once MacOS has been reinstalled, the Setup Assistant will appear, which you can exit when you turn off your Mac. And so, your old computer is ready to go into new hands.