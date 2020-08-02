Are you a T-Mobile customer? These are the changes after merging with Sprint

Illustration by Omar Marques / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images



Two years after announcing the merger valued at $ 26.5 billion, the agreement between T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corporation This took place on April 1, 2020. The new operator will retain the name of T-Mobile, although the name of New T-Mobile has been used for marketing purposes.

As stipulated, Sprint will cease to exist and be absorbed by T-Mobile, while Dish will enter the telephone industry market as the fourth national operator after acquiring Sprint prepaid companies and wireless spectrum, in addition to being able to use the network from T-Mobile for seven years, as he develops his own network.

Here’s all you need to know if you’re a Sprint customer:

Will plan prices go up?

Both operators made a commitment to the Federal Communications Commission that T-Mobile’s new plans will offer the same or better prices. T-Mobile also assured that it will not increase prices for a period of three years after the merger is completed.

According to T-Mobile, Sprint’s customer data plans will continue to operate normally.

What benefits do I get as a result of this merger?

According to T-Mobile, starting April 1, Sprint users will automatically access T-Mobile’s 4G LTE mobile network.

However, the main promise of this merger is the 5G network, since the merger of the two operators aims to offer better coverage in terms of speed and capacity, particularly in rural areas.

This will be possible thanks to the fact that T-Mobile owns a significant amount of the low frequency spectrum (which is excellent for covering long distances) and super high frequency bands (which offer more speed and capacity, but at shorter distance ranges). , while Sprint has mid-band spectrum, which sits right between the other two.

This in addition to the commitment with the FCC to keep prices affordable. “Competition will result in lower prices for Americans,” said Mike Sievert, COO of T-Mobile. “It will probably result in lower prices across the board.”

Also, in November T-Mobile revealed three new programswhich are already available in the face of COVID-19 emergency.

“With these moves, T-Mobile can help millions of families and individuals facing financial stress connect and stay connected,” read a press release published on March 23.

The New T-Mobile launched a monthly cost plan $ 15, which is half the cost of a current plan; while T-Mobile’s Metro also launched three low-cost plans which will be available starting March 25.

What promises did T-Mobile make to the FCC?

T-Mobile negotiated with the FCC and promised 5G coverage for the entire country. According to the agreed plans, in the next three years 5G coverage will be available for 97 percent of the population in the United States, and in six years the coverage will be 99 percent.

Likewise, it guaranteed the implementation of the 5G network in rural communities, guaranteed that 90 percent of people will have a minimum speed of 100Mbps and promised to replace the cable connection with wireless broadband in homes.

Why were several states opposed to the merger?

Although the Department of Justice and the FCC were the first to give the go-ahead, several states have filed a lawsuit to stop it. The lawsuit was initially imposed by attorneys general of the states of New York, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, Wisconsin, Oregon, the District of Columbia and Pennsylvania.

In addition to state lawsuits, several senators called on the FCC to open a public comment period on the Sprint-T-Mobile merger, as well as to delay the vote, which would end in September. The senators, of which there are several Democratic presidential candidates, allege that although Dish would enter as the fourth operator, it does not have enough infrastructure to compete.

Senators said they were concerned about the impact of the merger on consumers, competition and the public interest. However, as reported The VergeThis happened before the Justice Department reached an agreement with T-Mobile and Sprint where Boost Mobile would be transferred to Dish, thus generating a fourth telephone operator to replace Sprint.

