Are you a Sprint customer? These are the changes after merging with T-Mobile

Josh Miller / CNET



On April 1 the merger was completed entre T-Mobile US Inc. y Sprint Corporation, valued at US $ 26,500 million, so the new operator will retain the name of T-Mobile, although for marketing purposes it has used the name of New T-Mobile.

Following the merger of the third and fourth largest mobile operator in the United States, Sprint will become part of T-Mobile, and Dish will enter the fourth place in the telephone industry by acquiring wireless spectrum, Sprint prepaid companies, and also You will be able to use T-Mobile’s network for seven years, while developing your own network.

What will happen to your Sprint account? What will the transition from Sprint to T-Mobile be like? How will prepaid plans change? We answer these and more questions below.

What if I am a Sprint customer?

Sprint’s 42 million customers, a figure reported in March 2019, including customers with long-term contracts and those who only pay for temporary services became part of T-Mobile.

However, about 9 million, many under Boost Mobile’s plans, will become part of Dish, which will begin providing wireless connection services.

In an interview that Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, had with CNET, he indicated that Sprint users will retain their existing plans and will be able to take advantage of the New T-Mobile’s combined network as they will automatically access the T-Mobile 4G LTE mobile network.

Bottom line: If you’re a Sprint customer, current promotions and plans will continue to work as they did.

What is the promise of Sprint and T-Mobile?

Both companies made a promise to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), stating that T-Mobile’s new plans will offer the same or better plans. T-Mobile also said it will not increase prices for a period of three years after the merger is completed.

What will the transition be like?

T-Mobile and Sprint have not provided details on the process of transferring Sprint customers to T-Mobile. However, they have made it clear that with the merger they will offer the same or lower prices, better service and new offers to more consumers.

After the merger was completed, T-Mobile told CNET en Español that Sprint will continue to offer its customers “excellent rate plans, but we are working to unite these two companies [T-Mobile y Sprint], and everything will evolve to T-Mobile. “However, the operator did not provide dates or more details about the transition.

What is certain is that Sprint users will be able to take advantage of the T-Mobile network thanks to the agreement of roaming both companies arrived at.

Incompatible networks?

Both Sprint and T-Mobile are about to launch their 5G network and both companies have 4G LTE support. However, Sprint customers could face equipment incompatibility, since T-Mobile’s network is based on a technology called GSM, while Sprint uses a technology called CDMA.

What does this mean? That Sprint customers would eventually have to renew their devices in order for them to be compatible with T-Mobile’s network. Fortunately, popular phones on the Sprint network, like some Samsung models and iPhones, can work on the T-Mobile network. Sievert says there are about 20 million phones on Sprint that are compatible with T-Mobile. The idea is to eventually bring everyone to the T-Mobile network.

What About Sprint Prepaid Brands?

Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Sprint Prepaid, brands that have 9.3 million customers, will operate under Dish, although at the moment these brands are still under Sprint, and nothing changes in terms of rates and service.

Dish will close the deal to acquire Sprint’s prepaid brands and Sprint’s spectrum within 30 days of the merger between the carriers.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on April 13 at 9:30 am PT with more information on Sprint’s plans.

