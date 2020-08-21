Are you a foreigner? How to file your taxes in the United States

Getty Images/iStockphoto



If you are relatively new to the United States and you have to file taxes, here are a couple of tips to make the process less complicated.

Remember that this 2020 the deadline to file your tax return was postponed to July 15, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Do I have to declare?

If you are wondering whether or not you should file taxes, the answer is most likely yes. According to Dianifer Rodriguez, who works at the Financial Advisory Window of the Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles, any person who has been in the United States for six months or more and who has received an income, must declare it before the Internal Revenue Service ( IRS, for its acronym in English).

Now, if your income comes from your home country or any other foreign country, the IRS does not have the authority to collect taxes on that income. If you receive income from a US company, you will have to.

What I need?

To do this, you will need your Social Security Number (SSN). If you don’t qualify for an SSN, don’t worry. In that case, the number you must process is the Taxpayer’s Personal Identification Number (ITIN).

What is the difference between ITIN and SSN? The SSN is a number issued to US citizens or non-resident aliens who have work visas. The ITIN is for all those who study or work in the United States, who are identified as non-residents and who do not meet the necessary requirements to obtain an SSN.

For tax purposes, both are used to make your declaration. However, the ITIN is a number issued by the IRS and not by the Social Security Administration. To obtain it, you must fill out a W-7 form and submit the required documentation. Here you will find all the information about the process.



Review and organize your documents



The second thing you need, more than a requirement, is a somewhat basic advice. According to Rodriguez, it is not enough that you do your taxes correctly, but it is also important to keep all your vouchers and forms saved for 7 years in case of an audit. And for this, it is vital to build good habits and be organized. Make use of technology and know these applications to electronically save your receipts.

In addition, if you are thinking of becoming a permanent resident or are already in the process, you should bear in mind that one of the requirements is that you have your taxes in order, so whether you want to stay in the United States or not, avoid being careless. harm you in the future.

If you still don’t feel completely safe to file your taxes on your own, we recommend these applications And also, it is important that you know that there are institutions that offer free services during tax season, here we have more information about where and how to get free tax filing advice.



