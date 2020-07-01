Are you a foreigner? How to file your tax return in the United States

Getty Images/iStockphoto



If you are relatively new to the United States and you have to file taxes, here are a couple of tips to make the process less complicated for you.

Remember that this 2020 the deadline to file your tax return It was postponed to July 15, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Do I have to declare?

If you’re wondering whether or not you should file taxes, the answer is most likely yes. According to Dianifer Rodriguez, who works at the Financial Advisory Window of the Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles, any person who has been in the United States for six months or more and who has received an income, must declare it before the Internal Revenue Service ( IRS).

Now, if your income comes from your home country or any other foreign country, the IRS does not have the authority to collect taxes on that income. If you receive income from a US company, you must do so.

What I need?

To do this, you will need your Social Security Number (SSN). If you don’t qualify for an SSN, don’t worry. In this case, the number you must process is the Personal Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN, for its acronym in English).

What is the difference between ITIN and SSN? The SSN is a number issued to US citizens or nonresident aliens who have work visas. The ITIN is for all those who study or work in the United States, who are identified as non-residents and who do not meet the requirements necessary to obtain an SSN.

For tax purposes, both serve to make your return. However, the ITIN is a number issued by the IRS and not by the Social Security Administration. To obtain it, you must fill out a W-7 form and submit the required documentation. Here you will find all the information of the process.



Review and organize your documents



The second thing you need, rather than a requirement, is somewhat basic advice. According to Rodriguez, it is not enough for you to do your taxes correctly, but it is also important to keep for 7 years all your receipts and saved forms in case of an audit. And for this, it is vital to make good habits and be organized. Make use of technology and know these applications to electronically save your receipts.

In addition, if you are thinking of becoming a permanent resident or are already in the process, you should bear in mind that one of the requirements is that you have your taxes in order, so whether you want to stay in the United States or not, avoid being lazy harm you in the future.

If you still don’t feel completely safe to file your tax return on your own, we recommend these applications And also, it is important that you know that there are institutions that offer free services during the tax season, here we have more information about where and how to get free tax advice.



