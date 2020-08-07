Are you a fan of Fortnite? You will soon be able to drive cars in the game

Epic Games



Good news for fans of Fortnite: Finally the successful battle royale is adding cars.

The developer of the title, Epic Games, confirmed on his Twitter account that on August 5 the users of the game will be able to drive cars. The cars will arrive with the new update 13.40. The battle royale was expected to add vehicles when it launched its season 3 in June, but the appeal has been delayed for a few months.

According to rumors, supplied You could add four categories of vehicles: a truck, a large car, a medium-sized car, and a small one. All vehicles will need fuel to get around, so Fornite is expected to add refueling at gas stations across the island.

The 13.40 update that will bring the cars to the game will be available to download from August 5 on all platforms, although as it has happened on previous occasions, it may not reach everyone at the same time. Do not worry if it takes you long to see it available, as it could take a few hours to appear.

Fortnite It is one of the most acclaimed video games on home consoles and mobile platforms. It is a title in Battle Royale format, so your mission in it is to survive between up to 100 players and the only one that remains alive will win.

In March 2020, the multiplayer game saw a significant increase in its number of users in Italy, an increase that could be related to the blockade of the country due to confinement due to the ongoing pandemic.

