Are the LG V60 and Sony Xperia 1 II better than the Galaxy S20?

He Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra They have stolen the market’s attention in recent weeks for being one of the most anticipated cell phones this year, but although they are very complete, there are phones like the LG V60 ThinQ and the Sony Xperia 1 II which are better in different areas than Samsung’s.

The Sony Xperia 1 II and the LG V60 ThinQ were presented this week of February 24 through an online event due, in large part, to the cancellation of the World Congress of Mobile Devices (MWC 2020).

Here are some of the things that these phones outperform Samsung’s new phones at the moment.

LG V60 ThinQ vs. Galaxy S20: Ventajas

Conector de audífonos de 3.5mm con amplificador de sonido de alta fidelidad

Precio inferior a los tres Galaxy S20 (menos de US$999)

Incluye gratis la pantalla secundaria (Dual Screen), en la mayoría de lugares

Además de esto, el LG V60 también ofrece grabación de video 8K y un sistema de pagos móviles que no solo funciona con terminales con NFC, sino también con terminales más antiguas.

You also have the ability to capture 3D photos and they have the same Snapdragon 865 processor, microSD card slot, IP68-certified water resistance, can be charged wirelessly and has a 5,000mAh battery, the highest capacity Samsung offers in those phones. flagship, only available on the Galaxy S20 Ultra which starts at $ 1,399.

Sure, the cameras have yet to be tested in more detail and general use. In addition, it is worth making clear that the Galaxy S20s offer reversible wireless charging and a better display because the front camera is integrated directly into the screen through a hole (not an eyebrow) and offers the option of a refresh rate of 120Hz, not just 60Hz.

Sony Xperia 1 II vs. Galaxy S20: Advantages

Regular headphone jack (3.5mm) with high-fidelity sound amplification and 360 Reality Audio (first to do)

Cameras with Sony Alpha professional camera technology (Eye AF, continuous focus up to 20fps with 60 times AF / AE per second)

Physical button for the camera

Pantalla 4K

Two front speakers instead of one front and one side

The Sony Xperia 1 II also has the same IP68 water resistance certification, can be charged wirelessly, brings 256GB of initial storage, has a microSD card slot.

Its 4,000mAh battery is the same capacity as the Galaxy S20 and while it doesn’t have the option to offer a 120Hz refresh rate, it does have a 90Hz equivalent refresh rate.

As with the LG V60 ThinQ cell phone, the Xperia 1 II also does not have the ability to charge other devices wirelessly and the front is less attractive because the Sony cell phone has more traditional bezels.

It is worth mentioning that Sony also introduced the Sony Xperia Pro with almost the same features and design of the Xperia 1 II, but it is not only compatible with Sub 6 but also mmWave for 5G. In addition, it has a micro HDMI port to allow connection to professional cameras.



In our last podcast —that you can listen to at the top or on Spotify, Google Play Music and iTunes (you can subscribe here) – I also talk about our conclusion of our review of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, news of the Microsoft Surface Duo and the comparison of Galaxy S20 Ultra and iPhone 11 Pro cameras.

Every new episode of Android update airs live on Facebook Live (on our CNET Spanish page) every Thursday or Wednesday if it is not postponed for any reason— at 4 pm Pacific time (7 pm Eastern time) in the United States and not only we tell the most important news about Android, but we also show you first-hand products and answer your questions live.