Are Celebrity Couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Expecting Their First Child?

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover may additionally be capable to broaden their family previous two as per Bollywood Bubble. Whereas the two stars have usually the subject of being pregnant speculations, the attractive duo would possibly rapidly take their first step into parenthood.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover acquired married once more in 2016. Since then the rumor mills have not stop churning. The No Entry actor was a subject of being pregnant rumors when she was seen sporting an unusually free attire on Diwali remaining 12 months. The pictures had been rapidly touted as proof that Bipasha had a bun inside the oven. However, Bipasha denied the rumors and put an end to the speculation. She moreover said that people mustn’t unfold rumors.

However, Bollywood Bubble has revealed that sources close to the couple have confirmed the knowledge. Whereas there isn’t any such factor as a affirmation from Bipasha or Karan, the knowledge does come from a provide close to the family.

Within the meantime, the lovable couple is opting to do a Harry Potter marathon as they observe social distancing on account of coronavirus outbreak. Bipasha even took to Instagram to share her immunity boosting recipe collectively together with her followers. Sinc Bipasha Basu is no doubt one of many fittest celebrities in Bollywood her suggestion may probably be worth making an attempt into.

Followers of the couple can catch KSG as Mr. Bajaj inside the second run of the TV current Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In addition to, there have moreover been experiences that the couple is able to make their come once more with a horror movie. However, if the being pregnant rumours are true, the problem would possibly get delayed even further.