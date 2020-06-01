APPSC Answer Key 2020 for Group-I Services at www.psc.ap.gov.in:

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, i.e., APPSC has now declared its APPSC Answer Key 2020 for Group –I Services. The official answer key has already provided through the APPSC official portal and aspirants are invited to download APPSC Answer Key 2020 at www.psc.ap.gov.in.

The Answer Key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 is available to download and get to know all the answers at the Andhra Pradesh PSC official site. All the papers as well as all the Sets viz. Set A, B, C and D are now available at www.psc.ap.gov.in

Download APPSC Answer Key 2020 at www.psc.ap.gov.in:

As of today, the official Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has finally released their APPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2020. Related candidates who recently appeared for their APPSC Group 1 Exam 2020 were eagerly waiting for this answer key to release. Well now, their wait is over, and they are now all set to download their copy of the answer key.

Now, aspirants shall be waiting for their APPSC Result and Cut Off Details to be released. But the result will take a few weeks at least, and afterward, it will disseminate. Right after the result declaration, further procedures for recruiting candidates will be planned and executed.

APPSC Group I Exam 2020 :

APPSC officials carried out their APPSC Group I Exam 2020 via the number of examination centers. The Main Exam completed, and since the completion, aspirants have been looking everywhere for their answer key. Through the Answer, Key Paper candidates can get to know the correct answers, and hence they can find out their correct marks. As an APPSC result, they can estimate their correct overall marks and predict their result. It’s a relief until the official result declared.

The essential details such as APPSC Group I Exam Answer Key 2020, Merit List, Expected Cut Off should soon be declared. After all such details, the most awaited APPSC Group I Result in 2020 will release. For such latest notifications, candidates are advised to keep visiting the APPSC official site.

APPSC Group I Answer key for Recruitment 2020:

Earlier the Andhra Pradesh PSC declared their recruitment, i.e., APPSC Group I Recruitment 2020 for different Group I vacancies. There were around 78 vacancies offered for posts such as:

Assistant Prohibition & Excise Superintendent – AP Prohibition & Excise Service Commercial Tax Officers – AP Commercial Tax Services Deputy Collectors – AP Civil Services ( Executive Branch ) Deputy Superintendent of Police ( Civil ) Category 2 – AP Police Service District Registrar – AP Registration & Stamps Service District Welfare Officer – AP Welfare Service Municipal Commissioner Grade-II – AP Municipal Administrative Service

Interested candidates applied for their relevant posts and also completed their application procedures. Within the schedule of each procedure, aspirants managed to fulfill all the necessities, and finally, they notified for their written exams. As we all know, written exams are part of the selection procedures. Those who qualify for these exams then called for further procedures.

After the results of the written exam have been declared, procedures such as Personal Interview, Document Verification, Group Discussion, Viva Voce, and Medical Tests are to be carried out. Aspirants who are then declared finally selected are then given their jobs into the appropriate departments into which they have earlier applied.

To download APPSC Answer Key 2020 for Group I Services, aspirants invited to the APPSC official site. The portal has separate links for Set Wise Answer Key download links. Through them, the answer key is easy to download.

Steps to Download APPSC Group I Answer Key 2020:

Go to APPSC official site, i.e., www.psc.ap.gov.in On the Home Page, there are various recent notifications. Search for Answer Key Link and then download set wise answer key, Check Here To Download APPSC Answer Key 2020

Official Site: www.psc.ap.gov.in