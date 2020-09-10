Apps to add a second phone number for free

Rick Broida / CNET



If you’ve ever had to juggle two cell phones, you know it’s a special form of torture. Two phones to charge; two telephones that you carry everywhere; two phones to answer. Unfortunately, that is the reality for many people who need a second phone, because they use one for work and another for personal life.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could have two phone lines on one phone? Turns out you can, and it won’t cost you anything. (Or, at least, not much).

Here are four apps / services that add a second line to your existing phone, without the need for another device. Most are free, although there are others that charge a nominal fee based on their use.

A call on line 2

Before I delve into this, let me clarify one thing: if you are just looking to make calls without using your plan’s allotted monthly minutes, or if you are traveling internationally and want to take advantage of a hotspot Wi-Fi for free calls, applications like Facebook’s Messenger, WhatsApp and Microsoft’s Skype allow you to call other users (of those same applications) at no cost.

However, with the following applications, you will get a second phone number that anyone can call (or from which you can call). It can be disposable or semi-permanent, but in the end, it is really the equivalent of a second line.

Burner

Burner offers disposable, temporary phone numbers through an app instead of a phone. The service has recently expanded to include permanent number options.

You can buy credits to use something known as a “mini burner” (which is valid for 20 minutes of voice calls, 60 text messages and 14 days of operation), or you can subscribe to a plan (priced at US $ 4.99 per month or $ 47.99 for a whole year, which would be $ 3.99 per month) which gives you unlimited amounts of everything.

For newbies to the service, the credit system is somewhat confusing, and the pricing nomenclature is not detailed anywhere other than the support pages.)

Burner has a three-line option (for $ 14.99 a month) and Burner Connections, an API system that allows you to configure bots for text messages through Evernote, save voice messages and photo messages in Dropbox. All subscribers get lock from robocall and spam via Nomorobo.

Flyp

Flyp aims to give you not just one extra number, but multiple numbers. It is an excellent option for freelancers or people who run multiple businesses.

Each line includes unlimited talk and text, plus personalized voicemail and your choice of area code for the phone number.

You pay $ 7.99 a month per line, or $ 79.99 a year, and you can have up to five lines on one phone.

Google voice

Google Voice lets anyone with a Google account choose a phone number, and then gives you a wealth of options to handle calls made to that number.

You most likely want your mobile phone to ring. But calls can be routed to other lines like office, home and other phone.

You can use the Google Voice app to make outgoing calls, send and receive text messages, activate do not disturb mode, and play voicemail messages (which are also transcribed to text, though often with poor precision).

It’s a great service, and it’s totally free, but the app is clunky and certain aspects of the web interface (which is required to modify most of the settings) can be confusing.

Hushed

Hushed



Hushed offers a little something for everyone, starting with a toll-free phone number that’s good for three days. If you need it a little more, the seven-day plan costs just US $ 1.99 and includes 20 voice minutes and 60 text messages (including SMS).

If your goal is something a little more permanent, Hushed charges $ 4.99 per month for unlimited minutes and text messages.

Interestingly, StackSocial has an offer that gives you a lifetime subscription to Hushed for US $ 25 but you have to manage a combination of 300 SMS or 500 minutes per year. Whatever you choose, options include personalized voicemail and call forwarding support.

Sideline

Sideline



Sideline no longer offers free accounts. The service costs you US $ 9.99 per month, but you can try it for free for seven days.

You get many features such as area code choice, personalized voicemail, automatic replies via text, and optional number. But you don’t have international calls yet.

Textfree

Before Sideline existed, there was Textfree. Fortunately, Textfree is still free, although up to a point. All text messages and inbound calls are free, but you only have 60 minutes for outbound calls to non-Textfree users. Beyond that, you’ll have to pay $ 1.99 for 100 minutes, $ 4.99 for 400 minutes, and so on.

If you don’t use your Textfree number at least once within a 30-day period, Pinger will reappropriate it (although you can always get a new number). Otherwise, you can pay US $ 4.99 a month, which seems to be a bit expensive, especially when you don’t get extra minutes for voice calls. If you want to remove ads from the app or add voice messages to your messaging service, you have to pay US $ 2.99 more for each one. Textfree also cannot be used to make emergency calls to 911.

One of the advantages of Textfree over other similar services is that you do not need a first telephone number to use it, you only need an email address. That means you can use it on a phone or tablet that is not currently activated; calls are made over Wi-Fi.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on April 26, 2019 with more pricing details for Burner and Sideline.