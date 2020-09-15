Apps on iOS can now send advertising in notifications

Angela Lang / CNET



Apple will allow its applications to be used to send notifications for advertising purposes.

Apple updated its guidelines for developers, which previously did not allow applications to send notifications to send “advertising, promotions or [contenido con] direct marketing purposes. “However, this will be allowed as long as the user accesses it, so the developers must offer the user the option to deactivate the sending of notifications.

The company also indicated that it will be much stricter in reviewing apps when they are in the dating and guessing categories and indicates that they will be rejected unless they provide a “unique and high quality experience”, according to the new guidelines for developers. .

