Apps on iOS can now send advertising in notifications

By
James Ashley
-
apple-iphone-11-10

Notifications with advertising content may be disabled.

Angela Lang / CNET

Apple will allow its applications to be used to send notifications for advertising purposes.

Apple updated its guidelines for developers, which previously did not allow applications to send notifications to send “advertising, promotions or [contenido con] direct marketing purposes. “However, this will be allowed as long as the user accesses it, so the developers must offer the user the option to deactivate the sending of notifications.

The company also indicated that it will be much stricter in reviewing apps when they are in the dating and guessing categories and indicates that they will be rejected unless they provide a “unique and high quality experience”, according to the new guidelines for developers. .

15 features of the iPhone with iOS 13 that you will love [fotos]

To see photos

24-ios-13-beta

17-ios-13-beta


Playing:
Watch this:

AirPods X, iPhone SE 2 and iOS 14: Everything Leaked …


4:18

READ  John Krasinski reunited the cast of Hamilton on his YouTube show

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here