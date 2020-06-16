Apps on Apple devices generated $ 519 billion in sales in 2019

Manzana



A new study commissioned by Apple and conducted by research firm Analysis Group first discovered the App Store’s overall global economic impact. According to the study published on June 15, apps on Apple devices boosted sales of $ 519 billion in 2019.

The firm measured how people use, consume, and interact with apps on Apple devices, and not whether they paid for them. The investigation was aimed at identifying sales made outside the App Store that involved the use of applications from the iPhone, iPad, Mac, AppleTV and Apple Watch.

Of the $ 519 billion reported by the study, 80 percent were physical goods, 12 percent, digital goods, and 9 percent, advertising. (The numbers do not add up to 100 percent because they were rounded.)

As for geography, the Analysis Group found that China represents 47 percent of total sales, the United States 27 percent, Europe 11 percent, Japan 7 percent, and the rest of the world 8 percent.

It is worth mentioning that all this happened before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has promoted the use of entertainment, education, food delivery and exercise apps, among others. However, the coronavirus has also negatively affected industries such as advertising, in addition to forcing the closure of millions of businesses.

iPhone SE vs iPhone 8: Which takes better pictures? [fotos] To see photos