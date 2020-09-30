[Apply Online] YSR Jala Kala Scheme 2020: ysrjalakala.ap.gov.in

The government of Andhra Pradesh is announcing a scheme for the betterment of farmers. As we all know, the farmers of the nation are not in better condition. They face many problems like low income, weak financial conditions, less usage of the latest technology, etc.

However, the government of India and the government of the state are trying to improve the situation of farmers with the help of various schemes. Andhra Pradesh government is launching a scheme that will help the farmer to improve the water availability in the farm.

About YSR Jala Kala Scheme 2020:

As we know that the government is helping the farmers of the nation in many ways. They are announcing many schemes for the farming sector. With the help of the scheme, farmers can improve their agriculture activity, and they can increase the production of their farm. The government has introduced a scheme named YSK Jala Kala yojana for the farmers of the state.

Under this scheme, the government will help the small and medium farmers to dig the borewells in their farms. There are many farmers in the state; they do not have to source of availability of the water.

They have to depend on the monsoon season for the rain. If the rain is not good, then they can not cultivate the crop. So their seasonal year is become wasted. The main reason for sting the crop year is the lack of availability of water.

The government will give the facility to the farmers of the state, that they can participate in this scheme and can dig up the borewell in their farm with free of cost. The Andhra Pradesh government has set another target behind this scheme.

The government is also putting the target to increase the area of land cultivated under the groundwater. Through the borewell, the farmers can use the groundwater for farming purposes.

However, the farmer also has to depend on the seasonal rain for farming, but they can get relaxation about water availability. The water is available for the farmer in the summer and winter season also so that they can take crop at any season.

Essential Benefits of this scheme:

This scheme has set the target to bring 5 lakh acres of land comes under the cultivation from the groundwater. For this scheme, the government has allocated almost Rs.2340 crore from the budget.

With the help of this scheme, the problems of the farmers for irrigation will be solved. The farmers who have a land area more than 2.5 acres and less than 5 acres can apply for this scheme. That farmer can get the benefits that are dug up the borewell for free of charge.

The farmers of the Andhra Pradesh will get the borewell with no cost from the government.

The government has targeted to almost 2 lakh of borewell in all River the state.

The farmer will get a permanent solution to the irrigation problem.

More than 2.5 acres and less than 5 acres of landowners can apply for the scheme.

Application form procedure of the scheme: