Apply Online Probationary Officer PGDBF Vacancies | Indian Bank Recruitment 2020 | Official Website @indianbank.in

The latest notification for Indian Bank Recruitment 2020 IBMSB PDGBF Probationary Officer is out now. All the job seekers will find it as an amazing opportunity to apply online for the post of Probationary Officer. As there are 417 vacancies for the same, this opportunity is not what you can neglect. The official website to apply online for the Indian Bank Recruitment 2020 is www.indianbank.in.

If you are looking for a place where you can get all the latest updates on bank jobs then you are surely in the right place. We are going to inform and update you about all the job opportunities that you can apply online for.

Here, in this article, we are going to inform everything about the Indian Bank Recruitment 2020. You will have to read the article to the end to know all the essential information and updates such as eligibility criteria, last date for online application, and how you can apply online for the post of a Probationary Officer. Let us begin it.

Whether you are a recently passed graduate student or if you are a job seeker looking for a better career in Government Banking Sectors, you will find it hopeful and helpful that the Indian Bank has released the official notification to request all the applicants to apply online for a grand total of 417 vacancies for the Indian Bank Recruitment 2020.

There will be a selection of the best and most eligible candidates who fall under the eligibility criteria with excellent skills and qualifications. It is indeed a great opportunity for all the aspirants who are looking forward to creating a progressive career in the government sector.

For the Indian Bank Probationary Officer post, the Indian Bank Manipal School Of Banking (IBMSB) is currently finding the bright and young minds who fulfills the criteria that they did mention in the official notification for the recruitment.

All the interested candidates can be able to apply online from the direct links that are given in this article. You can also apply through the official website of the Indian Bank to apply for the positions offered.

It is recommended that you must have to read the official notification of the Indian Bank Recruitment 2020 before you start the process of applying for the post of a Probationary Officer. The only thing that you will have to make sure is to apply online for recruitment before the closing date.

Official Notification For Indian Bank Probationary Officers Recruitment 2020

Finally, you will be happy to know that you are now able to apply for the vacant posts of a Probationary Officer if you are eligible enough and have the age limit as per the official notification.

The Indian Bank authorities have already started receiving online applications through Admission to One Year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance Course (PGDBF). This helpful course comes under the Manipal Global Education Services 2020-21.

It will be essential for the eligible candidates to register themselves through the official website only. If you are registering through any other means then Indian Bank authorities will not accept it. You can check for the dates that are informed to the interested candidates to register for the Indian Bank Recruitment 2020.

You need to make sure that you are submitting your application online as submitting offline is not a choice here. Candidates must have completed their graduation degree from a recognized university or institute. Also, it is important for applicants to have an age range between 20 to 30 years. Following all the eligibility criteria, you can be able to apply for the PGDBF course at IBMSB.

The selection criteria will be based on the online examination in which the candidates have to clear the prelims as well as the main examination. Then the recruitment board will conduct a personal interview of the selected candidates. For detailed information, you can read the official notification for the IB Recruitment 2020.

Eligibility Criteria For Indian Bank Probationary Officer Jobs

The candidates who are interested to apply for the post of a Probationary Officer must be following the eligibility criteria that we did mention below.

Educational Qualifications:

Graduation Degree with a minimum of 60% marks for General Category candidates while it is 55% for SC/ST/PWD Category candidates in any discipline from a recognized university or institute.

Age Limit:

The age range of the applicants must be not less than 20 years and not more than 30 years.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation for the candidates is 5 years for SC/ST, Ex-Serviceman/Domiciled of J&K State, and candidates affected by the 1984 riots. While for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates get 3 years of relaxation.

PWD candidates have age relaxation of 10 years for General, 13 years for OBC, and 15 years for SC/ST.

Application Fees:

Rs. 600/- for General/OBC category

Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWD applicants

Payment Mode:

Internet Banking, Credit/Debit Cards, IMPS, Cash Cards, Mobile Wallets, etc.

How To Apply: