Apple’s ring will have U1 chip to detect interactions

By
James Ashley
-

Apple continues to work on a ring, according to a new patent.

Connie Guglielmo / CNET

The rumored ring that Apple is working on could inherit the U1 chip from the iPhone 11 Pro.

According to a patent discovered by AppleInsider, the U1 chip would allow the ring to recognize when it is very close to another compatible product and could even detect when the user points to it and start an interaction between the two. The patent describes “signal detection” verbatim.

The patent mentions that a ring would be a good method of interaction between the user who wears it and their device. The patent, according to AppleInsider, suggests using the ring to use it as a controller for other devices so you don’t have to touch a screen or keyboard.

The patent mentions that the ring on the finger would be a method of interaction even with a Mac, giving force to Apple’s alleged intentions not to launch a touchscreen Mac due to the ergonomic problems it represents. The patent also mentions using the ring to control objects in the smart home and even using it to interact with a car.

He U1 chip was revealed by Apple in 2019 and is present only in the iPhone 11 family. Not even the iPad Pro the 2020 includes it. The U1 is made for “spatial awareness,” according to Apple, and helps iPhones find other iPhones more accurately when they’re very close to each other, for example, in a room. Apple allows this U1 feature to be disabled.

Impress yourself with the first flagship Apple Store in Mexico [fotos]

To see photos

3b7f5a1d-d6cb-4075-84b0-73c6f82746c4

3f2bdc94-7bed-4ad5-a6b8-a1f078e596b7


Playing:
Watch this:

It’s official: iPhone SE 2020 is here


4:55

READ  These Celebrities Are Instagram’s Top 10 Biggest Earners for 2019

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here