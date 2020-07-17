Apple’s new AirPods expected until 2021: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple will delay the launch of a new model of AirPods wireless headphones They were originally planned to launch this 2020, according to The Nikkei.

The new release date was not disclosed by the Asian media, but it is believed that the presentation will move to 2021. The report by The Nikkei coincides with what analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said about the third generation of AirPods which would go into production in mid-2021.

Apple did not comment on The Nikkei. The Cupertino company is not used to commenting on rumors.

The Nikkei also said that Apple moved production of the AirPods to Vietnam as a measure to diversify the sources of units produced in the wake of the coronavirus that affected its manufacturers in China.

There is much speculation about new AirPods for this year. Some rumors point to a launch of AirPods Pro “Lite”, which would have a similar design to the Pro model, but without noise cancellation, which would allow a cheaper price. The Pro Lite would be released this year.

Other reports suggest that the Pro Lite are simply the third generation of AirPods but that they will now have the Pro design. These headphones are the ones that The Nikkei and analyst Kuo report delayed and believe will be released until 2021.

The AirPods, both in their normal version and the Pro, have proven to be a star product. Although Apple does not give official sales figures, Strategy Analytics says that Apple sold 60 million AirPods Pro in all of 2019, a figure that earned Apple to control more than 50 percent of the market.

