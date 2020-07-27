Apple’s COVID-19 App and Website Now Available in Spanish

Apple



In late March Apple launched a website and an iOS app to help diagnose people with COVID-19 symptoms, and on Thursday, April 16, the tool is now available in Spanish so that Hispanics living in the United States can use it.

In order for users to see the app and the website in Spanish, it is necessary that both the phone and the browser have Spanish as their default language.

According to Apple, this tool is intended to be a reliable information resource “at a time when the United States feels the heavy burden of COVID-19,” Apple said when launching the app and the website.

To perform a screening test, users must answer a series of questions related to their possible virus exposure and symptoms. In addition, they will receive recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the steps to take, whether it is practicing social distancing or consulting a doctor. People with severe symptoms will have to call 911.

Unlike Verily project, Scientific firm that is part of Alphabet, Google’s parent, Apple will not test for COVID-19.

We asked Apple if there is a reason why this tool has taken almost three weeks to launch in Spanish, considering that Spanish is the second most spoken language in the world and the second most used in the United States after English, according to Statista. We will update this note when we get a response.

