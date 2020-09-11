Apple’s A14 Bionic processor will exceed 3GHz: report

Concept / TeknoBurada.



There are still several months to the arrival of the iPhone 12, but rumors about Apple’s new cell phone continue to come to the fore.

The latter has to do with the cell phone processor, the A14 Bionic, which will be the successor to the A13 Bionic of the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. According to a report from the Research Snipers site, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip will be the first mobile processor based on ARM architecture that will officially exceed 3GHz, which means that it will be much more powerful than its predecessor. The site bases its information on results that appeared in Geekbench that supposedly correspond to the chip. According to the results, the A14 Bionic would have reached a maximum frequency of 3.1GHz, 400MHz more than the A13 Bionic of the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, which reaches 2.7GHz.

This processor is expected to be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the Taiwanese manufacturer that replaced Samsung in 2018 in the manufacture of iPhone processors for Apple.

Apple does not comment on reports or rumors.

The iPhone 12 is expected to come out in the fall of this year, although several reports indicate that the coronavirus crisis that is affecting all industries could delay the launch of the phone.

