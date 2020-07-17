Apple, Xiaomi and Samsung resume operations in India

Angela Lang / CNET



Smartphone makers like Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo and Samsung are resuming operations in India, according to a TechCrunch report citing company statements.

The companies have received permission from the local government to resume operations, after they were stopped since late March as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Permission to re-operate is not across India, but only in some regions, the report says.

Vivo, which TC says is the second largest phone maker in India, has resumed production at 30 percent of capacity. Oppo, a company related to Vivo, will do the same with about 3,000 employees. Samsung, meanwhile, will begin operations at its factory in India, the largest phone factory in the world, the report says.

According to TechCrunch, other businesses such as e-commerce firms and on-demand driver services have resumed operations in Indian areas where the infections are less severe. The Indian government has already said these regions can reopen factories and resume activities, TC says, but each state has the last word.

India is one of the most important regions for smartphone manufacturers. Firms turn to India not only for its huge number of potential inhabitants and buyers, but also for its workforce. Companies in India have partners that manufacture their phones to sell in the region and around the world. Xiaomi, for example, benefits from the restart of operations, since it has inventory of the My 10 to cover sales for three weeks, says TC.

