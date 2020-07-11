Apple would not include EarPods with the iPhone 12: analyst

CNET



Rumors about Apple’s upcoming flagship cell phone remain the order of the day.

According to the latest report by well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported by 9to5Mac on May 20, Apple will not include the EarPods wired headphones in the box of the iPhone 12 as it has done with all the phones it has released to date. According to Kuo, removing this device from the cell phone case would boost sales of the AirPods, its wireless headphones. Kuo also suggests that Apple could cut the price of second-generation AirPods considerably later this year, coinciding with the Christmas holidays. Additionally, he says the company is not expected to release new models of AirPods or AirPods Pro until at least 2021.

Although the ongoing pandemic has caused a decrease in AirPods sales during the first months of the year, the analyst is confident that there will be a considerable increase with the holiday shopping season. In fact, Kuo has increased its estimate of AirPods sales for this year from 80 to 93 million units.

Although no new AirPods are expected for this year, Apple could launch hearing aids in 2020. This is the AirPods Studio, headband headphones that reportedly will have noise cancellation. These headphones could debut at the WWDC digital event in June, priced at $ 349 and coming in two different colors and materials.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.

2020 iPhone: Will this be Apple’s next cell phone? [fotos] To see photos