Apple would launch cheap AirPods Pro in May: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Despite the health crisis of COVID-19, Apple continues with its product launches and it seems that it could soon surprise us with new headphones.

According to popular leaker Jon Prosser, known for his hits with predictions about Apple releases on his YouTube channel Front Page Tech, the company has a new generation of AirPods ready that would be ready to launch next month. Prosser offered this information on his Twitter account on April 19 and claims that the apple company will announce these new headphones along with the new 13-inch Macbook Pro expected in May.

The Prosser does not specify the name of the headphones, but according to previous reports, Apple has already been working for months on alleged AirPods Pro Lite, which could be a cheaper version of its noise canceling headphones.

There is not much information about these cheap AirPods, so it is unknown if they would have the star characteristic of the AirPods Pro, noise cancellation, or would have this system but with lower quality. What is expected is that they cost much less than the US $ 249 that AirPods Pro currently cost.

Apple does not respond to rumors or leaks.

