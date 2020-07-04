Apple would launch an interest-free financing system with Apple Card: report

Sarah Tew, CNET



Apple could give its users a much more convenient way to pay for their products.

Cupertino giant could offer interest-free monthly payment plans to cardholders Apple Card in a wide variety of its products, according to a report by Bloomberg published on June 7. Apple, according to the report, will offer interest-free payment plans of up to 12 months to buy Mac computers, iPads, monitors and other devices, such as keyboards for iPad and Apple Pencil. Also, it would even offer a payment option in 6 months in the purchase of an Apple TV, HomePod and AirPods. Customers could manage their monthly payments in the iPhone Wallet app.

According Bloomberg, the company’s chief executive, Tim Cook, had already mentioned the possibility of adding this deferred payment option during the conference call following the financial report presented in April. The future financing system would be offered under the approval of the Goldman Sachs bank, which currently manages Apple Cards with MasterCard, which also handles applications to be able to be an Apple Card holder.

For now, Apple has not confirmed this information, although perhaps it could announce it in the next WWDC, its developer conference now to be held virtually on June 22 via an online event.

Apple does not comment on reports or leaks.



