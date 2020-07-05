Apple would delay the launch of the iPhone 12: report

EverythingApplePro



Apple would delay the launch of the iPhone 12 until the fourth quarter of 2020.

Hock Tan, chief executive of Broadcom, a major Apple vendor, said during a earnings conference call with analysts on June 4 that there would be delays in the production cycle of “a major North American cell phone.” According to Bloomberg, Tan often refers to Apple phones with this description.

The executive said that the delay will cause a reduction in Broadcom’s revenues and that it will not be until the last quarter of 2020 when they see an increase in them, so it is estimated that it will be then when Apple begins to market the iPhone 12. Previous reports already suggested that Apple would delay production of the iPhone 12 by a month and, consequently, its launch would be delayed beyond September, the month in which the company has regularly presented its new cell phones in previous years.

The delay in the launch of the new Apple phones would be caused by the crisis of the coronavirus. The pandemic forced China to close several companies and factories, including some Apple suppliers. In addition, the closure of operations in the United States prevented Apple engineers from traveling to China to carry out quality tests and other processes necessary to carry out the development of the cell phone.

Apple does not comment on reports or rumors.



