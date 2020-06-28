Apple would close stores in the US again after new cases of COVID-19

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Apple will temporarily re-close some of its stores in the United States following the increase in COVID-19 cases, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday, June 19. There will be 11 affected stores which are located in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Apple began reopening its Apple stores in May, after the US eased restrictions established since March to curb contagions from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, by June 18 the North American country has more than 2.2 million cases of COVID-19 and its efforts to flatten the contagion curve have had no effect.

The coronavirus was detected in the city of Wuhan, central China on December 31, 2019, and as of June 18, it has infected more than 8.5 million people and caused more than 454,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.