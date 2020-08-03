Apple would announce iPhone 9 on April 15: report

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images



Apple already has the date of announcement and sale of the iPhone SE 2, according to a technology specialist, and despite the new coronavirus.

The 4.7-inch phone, also known as the iPhone 9, would be announced on April 15 and would go on sale a few days later on April 22. Prosser is based on an alleged meeting held at Apple on Monday, March 30. However, the specialist makes a disclaimer saying that things could change because we are in the midst of a pandemic.

iPhone 9 update 👀 Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release. Tentative dates:

– Announcement on April 15

– Shipments on April 22 Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change. Fingers crossed 🤞 pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020

The iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 is one of the most anticipated products of Apple in this 2020. It is the return of Apple to phones under 5 inches and with Touch ID as biometric security, leaving aside Face ID and sizes between 5.7 and 6.5 inches from the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Multiple reports have suggested that the iPhone SE 2 would launch sometime in March and allegedly by the hand of the iPad Pro 2020 and MacBook Air 2020. However, Apple chose to launch the tablet and Mac together, postponing the iPhone to a later release. .

The rumored arrival of the iPhone SE 2 will anticipate that of a iPhone 12, full of news, expected in September or October. The iPhone 9, unlike the iPhone 12, will try to compete in the mid-range segment with a price that must be between $ 300 and $ 400, unlike the iPhone 11 Pro that easily exceeds $ 999.

Apple does not comment on reports.

2020 iPhone: Will this be Apple’s next cell phone? [fotos] To see photos