Apple works on modular retro-style headphones: report

Oscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple is developing headphones modular for the high-end and within the hearing aid category over-ear or over the ear.

According to a Bloomberg report, these hearing aids will come in two versions: one model will be the version premium with imitation leather materials and a second model focused on users who want to use them during physical activity sessions. The design, Bloomberg sources say, is “retro.”

The prototypes, seen by news agency sources, have helmets (as over-the-ear pads are known) with an oval design. These helmets are held by a thin metallic arm that would go over the user’s head and would be attached to the metallic arm by means of magnets.

Users could detach the helmets whenever they wish and will have the option to customize the headphones. This is similar to how users can easily swap the strap on the Apple Watch, says Bloomberg. The modular design will allow the headphones to be used with leather helmets or sports helmets. Bloomberg assumes that Apple’s hearing aids will look similar to those made by the Master & Dynamic brand.

The headphones over-ear They would have features that have already been seen in similar Apple products like AirPods Pro noise cancellation. Also, Bloomberg predicts noise cancellation on par with high-end headphones from companies like Bose or Microsoft that sell their products for around US $ 350.

These over-the-ear headphones have been in development since 2018, Bloomberg says, and Apple hopes to launch them sometime this year, but that option could change depending on the coronavirus. Apple has already delayed the launch of these hearing aids twice, says Bloomberg. The launch could also be affected because the Apple’s workforce is working remotely also due to the coronavirus, affecting the audio tests that must be carried out before launch.

Apple hearing aids have been mentioned more than once in similar reports and have given signs of life in future versions of iOS, which leads one to think that Apple is working on compatibility between the operating system and the hearing aids, suggesting an imminent launch.

Apple does not comment on leaks or rumors.

