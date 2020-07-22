Apple works on flexible batteries for the iPhone and iPad foldable: patent

Let’s Go Digital



Apple obtained the registration of a patent that reaffirms the development of a Foldable iPhone or iPad.

The Cupertino company patented the idea of ​​a battery that can be folded or flexed at the same time as its cover, in this case the chassis of an iPhone or iPad, folds down. The patent was found by the trustworthy AppleInsider site.

Apple suggests several ways that batteries could be made flexible. One of the suggested measures is to separate the power cells and their connections. The already separated cells would be placed in small cylinders made of a flexible material. The solutions proposed in the patent are always related to the separation of the energy cells.

Apple’s idea raises a possible solution that manufacturers like Samsung, Motorola and Huawei have not been able to find. Phones like Galaxy Fold, he Mate X and the Razr they have traditional but separate batteries. Manufacturers place parts of the battery in areas that do not bend.

Apple has not confirmed the development of a foldable iPhone or iPad, but multiple reports and patents suggest the existence of this or these products. Apple would launch in 2021 or 2022 the first of these products. It is unknown whether the product will be a 7-inch iPhone that can be made smaller or an 11-inch iPad that becomes a smaller size.

Apple does not comment on rumors or patents.

