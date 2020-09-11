Apple works on an iPhone 9 Plus, according to iOS 14 code: report

Apple would be working on a larger version of the iPhone 9, as found by 9to5Mac in the code of the iOS 14 operating system.

9to5Mac, which is one of the most trusted sites on Apple topics, got access to lines of code from iOS 14 so it revealed that in addition to an iPhone 9, iPad Pro 2020, a new remote control for Apple TV, an exercise app and details on the AirTag, Apple will also launch an iPhone 9 Plus.

The iPhone 9 Plus would have compatibility with TouchID, Apple Pay and Express Transit, and both the iPhone 9 and Plus models will have an A13 Bionic processor and will integrate NFC technology, something that the models do not have. iPhone 8 or iPhone X.

The names of the iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus are not official, as there is also the option to call it iPhone SE 2. However, we will have to wait for the next Apple launch event to confirm these rumors.

15 features of the iPhone with iOS 13 that you will love [fotos] To see photos

