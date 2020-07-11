Apple works on an iPad keyboard with function keys: patent

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



He Magic Keyboard for him iPad Pro left you shocked? Wait until you see what Apple is up to.

A patent in the name of the Cupertino firm shows a small keyboard that would include a touch strips and function keys, which would allow access to specific keys available on a full keyboard but that do not have space on small keyboards like those used in tablets.



The patent mentions the existence of specific keys on the keyboard, for example one that, when pressed, would show the Notification Center; Another key could be used for different types of navigation in the interface. The keyboard, according to the patent, would also be able to recognize pressure feedback, similar to 3D Touch or Haptic Touch on the iPhone and Apple Watch.

The patent also talks about a touch zone called touch strips. These areas would be located vertically on the sides of the keyboard and would be used as trackpads for different actions, depending on the context of use. This area, for example, could be used to increase or decrease the volume, or navigate through a list.

AppleInsider was the site that discovered the patent. Apple does not comment on rumors or patent-related products.