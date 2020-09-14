Apple will repair iPad Air for free with a rare failure on its screen

Apple



Some iPad Air The third generation have a factory fault, but Apple promises to fix it at no cost.

The failure was reported on March 9 by Apple in a statement on its website, where it clarifies that the devices affected by this error are a limited number of third-generation iPad Air, which were manufactured between March and October 2019. The failure causes device screens to flicker and then go permanently blank.

Apple reports that users affected by this flaw are eligible for a free repair program. Tablets can be repaired by taking the device to an Apple store or authorized resellers.

The company advises owners of affected devices to back up all the information they contain to iCloud or a computer they trust, before turning them over to repair.

Apple has not reported what is the reason that was causing this failure in the screen of the iPad, but the PCMag site assures that it is due to a manufacturing error related to the LCD screen of the tablets and not a software failure.

Apple has in the past had to launch other free repair programs for parts like the MacBook butterfly keyboard, which tend to fail if dust or crumbs leaks out of it.

