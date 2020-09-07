Apple will no longer limit purchases in its online store: report

Ian Knighton / CNET



Apple removed purchase limits on its online store, an indicator that its stores are on the mend.

According to a Reuters report, as of Monday, March 23, users can already buy up to 10 units of the iPhone in a single purchase, a considerable increase from the 2 units that could be purchased in recent days. Some iPad and MacBook models, the agency says, still have some limits.

Apple limited purchases to two units per purchase due to an alleged lack of units of its products, since these are mainly produced in China, a region that was severely hit by COVID-19, a disease caused by the discovery of a new coronavirus in that same country in December. The manufacturers of Apple products reduced or totally stopped production, affecting the units available for sale and even for replacement.

These cuts and lack of inventory would have hit Apple in product availability, planning for the year and, of course, in the portfolio. Apple cut its revenue forecast for the quarter ending in March due to the work stoppage in China, the closure of physical stores in various parts of the world and the cancellation of at least one event planned for this March.

The Cupertino firm has already revealed – through a statement on its website – its first three products this year: a MacBook Air with better performance and new keyboard; an iPad Pro with dual camera and LiDAR sensor and a slight revision to the Mac mini.

This is how sport returns to the world after the coronavirus [fotos] To see photos

