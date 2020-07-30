Apple will allow iOS 14 to download shortened versions of apps: report

Apple; illustration by Stephen Shankland / CNET



Apple will add in iOS 14 a feature called Clips that will help test applications before deciding whether to download and install the full version.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the Clips function will consist of downloading a basic version or with the essential functions of an app. The function would be much smaller in size than the full version, so users can test the app and decide whether or not to download the rest of the app.

Users could download these reduced versions by scanning a QR code from their phone, according to the report. Scanning the code would open a window with some features that developers activated for use with Clips.

9to5Mac says Apple is working with Yelp, OpenTable, DoorDash, Sony, and YouTube to get their iOS apps to work with Clips once the feature is announced. The site was able to find out about Clips in a beta version of iOS 14, as it is believed to be called the Apple operating system to be announced in June, under the WWDC 2020.

Google has had a similar function for several years called Slices. It would not be a surprise if Apple takes ideas from Android, as both companies have done so on several occasions. Apple does not comment on reports.

