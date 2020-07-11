Apple whistleblower reveals identity for ‘lack of action’

Oscar Gutiérrez / CNET



The person who disclosed last year that Apple, through contractors, listened to user recordings via Siri, he revealed his identity in a letter sent to European regulators, according to a report by The Guardian.

The letter signed by Thomas le Bonniec, 25, says “it is worrying that Apple (and undoubtedly other companies) continue to ignore and violate fundamental rights and continue their massive data collection.”

“I am deeply shocked that the big tech companies are basically intervening on entire populations despite European citizens being told that the European Union has some of the most robust data protection laws in the world,” said the former employee of Apple in the letter cited by The Guardian. “Passing laws is not enough; they must be strengthened in favor of privacy protectors.”

Le Bonniec, dice The Guardian, worked at Apple’s offices in Cork, Ireland, until 2019, citing “ethical concerns” as his reason for leaving. Le Bonniec was in contact with The Guardian last year to publicize the practices he discovered during his time at Apple.

In July of last year and by information from Le Bonniec, The Guardian It disclosed that Apple listened to private user conversations through interactions with Siri. Apple’s voice assistant recorded conversations for improvement in word recognition and detection, the company said in a apology published in August. Apple said employees listening to the recordings were fired, new privacy measures were put in place, and users must explicitly consent to their recordings being used for service improvement.

However, Le Bonniec assures that Apple did not receive a punishment for its acts. “These recordings are not limited to users of an Apple device, but also to their family, children, friends, colleagues or whoever may be recorded,” says Le Bonniec in the letter. “I heard people talking about cancer, talking about family, religion, sexuality, pornography, politics, schools, relationships, or drugs, without the intention of activating Siri.”

Le Bonniec asks privacy watchers and regulators to do an investigation and promises cooperation with evidence. “Although this case has already been made public, Apple has not been subjected to any investigation to the best of my knowledge,” he said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNET.



