Apple watches will be exempt from tariffs on China: report

The office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) approved Apple’s request that the company’s smartwatches be excluded from tariffs on Chinese imports, according to a letter from the USTR to Apple. The letter, obtained by the agency Bloomberg, is dated Friday March 20.

In September 2019, President Donald Trump imposed a 15 percent tariff on a list of products, which included the Apple Watch. The tariff was cut in half in February after a trade agreement with Beijing went into effect.

In mid-2019, Apple urged the USTR not to move forward with new fees because it would hurt the company’s competitiveness and the amount of money it contributes to the US economy. Tariffs on Chinese imports would include all of Apple’s major products: iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods and Apple TV, as well as accessories such as monitors, batteries, and parts used to repair devices.

Neither Apple nor the USTR office immediately responded to a request for comment.



