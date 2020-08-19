Apple wants to tell you something if you cover the camera of your MacBook

Josh Lowensohn/CNET



Apple has a warning for you: don’t put anything on your MacBook’s camera.

On a support page, Apple recommends not closing a MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro that has any type of protection on the webcam in order to cover it as protection against cyber attacks.

“If you close your Mac laptop with a shield over the camera, you could damage the screen because there is very little space between the screen and the keyboard,” says Apple on its page. “Covering the built-in camera could also interfere with the ambient light sensor which in turn enables automatic brightness and True Tone operation.”

Apple suggests users to heed the indicator on the side of the integrated camera. This LED light turns on — in a green tone — when the camera is on, so users know when the camera is in use.

Users, especially those who give more importance to their privacy, place accessories that physically cover the camera. The topic of protecting the camera has grown so much that Amazon is swarming with accessories that protect the camera, although you can certainly also attach even a piece of opaque tape.

If for whatever reason coverage on the camera is imperative, Apple suggests that the camera protection should not exceed 0.1mm in thickness; Avoid using those that emanate glue residues and, if the protection is thicker than 0.1mm, remove it before closing the screen.

Do you care about your privacy? These gifts will look creepy to you [fotos] To see photos