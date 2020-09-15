Apple wants to put more physical controls on the HomePod 2

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple wants to develop a smart fabric and use it possibly in the second generation of the HomePod and other variety of products.

The Cupertino firm obtained a patent that describes a kind of special fabric or mesh equipped with sensors so that users can touch the covered surface and interact with the product.

The Applensider site, which discovered the document, speculates that this mesh could be used for the HomePod 2, as it is the only Apple product that has this fabric covering. Also, the patent describes audio devices as products that would use this type of material. “Electronic devices such as audio can include cloth,” the patent reads. “As an example, the housing of a speaker can be covered by cloth. The openings in the cloth allow sound to be emitted from the device.”

The first generation of the HomePod was launched in 2017 and since then it has not had any type of change other than updates and they have added few new functions. Apple’s smart speaker does not have many input methods except for the surface that has a small screen that can show the volume up or down buttons and Siri appears in the center.

A mesh with sensors would allow users to play any part of a new speaker equipped with the same and to be able to make price and faster changes of song skipping or raising and lowering the volume. There are no rumors and reports about a new HomePod, but the company is expected to announce a new model, or at least a cheaper version, in the near future.

Apple does not comment on rumors or patents.

