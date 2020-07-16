Apple wants to make more products in India: report

Apple



Apple plans to increase its production in India, in a bid to reduce its dependence on China, according to The Indian Economic Times.

Apple executives have already met with senior officials of the Indian government, says the media we know little about. MacRumors, a generally trustworthy site, also echoes the information.

The report suggests that Apple seeks to move around a fifth of all production of Apple products. Wistron and Foxconn would be two of the makers in charge, and Apple would produce $ 40 billion in products in India for the next five years.

MacRumors says Apple sold $ 1.5 billion in phones in India during 2019, but of those only $ 500 million are units produced in India. In contrast, Apple produces $ 220 billion in China, according to figures cited by MacRumors.

The Indian report does not reveal the reasons for Apple to move its production from China, but this decision could be influenced by how easy it can suffer if its production chain is affected in Asia, as happened with the coronavirus crisis. Companies like Foxconn, which produce iPhones and other Apple products in China, stopped their production in the first months of the year to avoid infections by COVID-19, affecting Apple’s plans and product availability.

Apple would also be in search of a new region to produce its products amid tensions between the United States and China. According to reports, India, Vietnam and even Mexico would be countries that would host Apple’s production chain.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.

