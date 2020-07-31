Apple wants to get into your bed … with smart sheets and blankets

Getty Images



Apple wants to expand its offering of health products and services beyond Apple Watch.

The Cupertino company obtained a patent that mentions a product that would be placed in sleepwear such as sheets, and even on or on the mattress, to analyze your behavior during sleep. These traces or measurements would determine from the tranquility at bedtime, to the heart rate while you sleep.

The patent mentions the use of devices with multiple sensors that would be placed on a large part of the mattress to measure the sleep activity of not only one person but several (such as that of a couple) and take measurements from different parts of the mattress.

This product is likely to work in conjunction with a Apple Watch del futuro that it would receive the native ability to analyze sleep. The smartwatch to adopt this capability would be the model that Apple launches this year, according to reports.

Under Tim Cook’s leadership, Apple has become a more health-focused company, from products like the Apple Watch and its applications, to initiatives by researchers and universities to help in the detection and treatment of conditions.

In 2017, Apple bought the Beddit company specializing in sleep products and already sells these products in its official stores and on the online page. But Apple’s use of Beddit would be more ambitious than just selling the products. Apple, according to past patents, would be developing sleep products under his brand and using technology from the acquired firm.

