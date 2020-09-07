Apple TV will have a 128GB version and a mode for children: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple will launch a new Apple tv with larger base storage and a new version of its operating system, according to the Israeli outlet The Verifier.

The report mentions that the new Apple TV model will have 128GB of internal storage and the new version of tvOS will have two new functions, a display mode for children and the Screen Time tool (Screen time).

Not much is known about the reliability of The Verifier, but MacRumors, a highly trusted site, echoes this information. Likewise, it is noteworthy how close this report is to the time when Apple announces new functions for tvOS and the rest of the operating systems, something that happens in the middle of the year.

The Verifier report coincides with recent reports on the possible launch of a new Apple TV that will not have 8K support, but it would release a new processor to act in a better way when executing new applications and have better performance thanks to Apple Arcade.

Child mode will display content specifically made for children, the report says, with parental control options and filters for parents to choose and restrict certain content. Each parent will be able to block the viewing of certain content and access to applications, says The Verifier.

The Screen Time feature will work similar to the namesake app on Mac and iOS – users will be able to see how much time they spend using the platform and which apps they spend the most time on. Screen time in tvOS will also allow you to create time limits in apps.

tvOS could arrive in September, if Apple announces the operating system in June during the WWDC 2020 digital edition. The Verifier, however, suggests that the new Apple TV would be announced at an event in November or December. Apple, MacRumors emphasizes, does not usually hold events in those months.

