Apple TV Plus shows first trailer for Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series

The saga Foundation it is one of the most ambitious works of the science fiction genre of the 20th century. They are a set of at least 16 books written between 1942 and 1992 by Isaac Asimov (1920-1992) and now Apple has given us a first look at the series based on these books. The first trailer was unveiled on Monday, June 22 during Apple’s developer event WWDC 2020.

Foundation It will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV Plus and for now it does not have a precise release date on the streaming platform, although we know it will arrive in 2021.

The Serie Foundation it tells the story of “the thousand-year-old saga of The Foundation, a gang of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to challenge it.”

The series includes among its writers David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman. And its cast includes Jared Harris (Chernobyl), Lee Pace (Halt & Catch Fire) and Laura Birn, among others.