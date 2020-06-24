Apple TV Plus reaches a billion screens, according to Apple

Sarah Tew / CNET



Apple TV Plus is present in a billion devices, a figure that the company already mentioned even before launching the service. Apple repeated the number on Monday during the WWDC 2020 developer conference. The company also said its TV app, which is where Apple TV Plus exists as a service, would hit Vizio and Sony smart TVs this summer.

Apple’s number simply means that the TV app is present on a billion devices. Apple did the difficult job selling billions of iPhones, and considering that the Apple TV app is automatically installed on the iPhones’ iOS operating system. More than 2 billion iPhones have been sold over the years, and Apple CEO Tim Cook said last year that 900 million of those iPhones were active.

The TV app is also pre-installed on Apple TVs, in addition to Rokus and Amazon Fire TVs.

The size of a video subscription service is typically measured by the number of subscribers. Netflix, for example, has more than 182 million subscribers. Disney Plus, which launched less than two weeks after Apple TV Plus launched, had 54.5 million subscribers in early May. Apple has never released the number of Apple TV Plus subscribers, which usually indicates that it is a number that does not compare well with the competition.

Apple TV Plus was already available for Vizio and Sony smart TVs using the AirPlay feature. On Monday, Apple said those televisions would have the TV app this summer.

Apple announced at the conference new versions of iOS software for iPhone and iPad as well as macOS software for their computers and watchOS for your watches. Every year WWDC draws thousands of programmers, fans and members of the press to the San Jose Convention Center in California. However, this year the face-to-face event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Apple is holding the conference in a virtual way this week.

Apple TV Plus is the service of streaming video clip and includes original movies and TV shows. With a budget rumored to reach $ 6 billion to attract big Hollywood stars, Apple TV Plus is one of the protagonists of the so-called “war of the streaming“, a period of seven months during which several media and technology giants have launched new services of streaming and market share has been fought. Among the contenders are the new Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, Disney Plus and Peacock from NBCUniversal, against heavyweights like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It is a competition that has caused large corporations to invest billions of dollars trying to define the future of television.

WWDC 2020: The Apple Developer Event in Pictures [fotos] To see photos